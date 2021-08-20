Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CSFB

CSFB restated their outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SU. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$29.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.65.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU stock opened at C$22.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.67. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.28 and a 52 week high of C$31.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$27.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.