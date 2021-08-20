Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Short Interest Up 28.6% in July

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 485,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 377,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of WISA stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -0.41. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $7.06.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 139.82% and a negative net margin of 304.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Wireless Technologies will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

