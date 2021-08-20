Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 75,313 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,918,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,313 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $250,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.76.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $128.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.02.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.47%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

