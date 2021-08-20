Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 387,121 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,423,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 387,121 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $216,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB opened at $37.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.55. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.51%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

