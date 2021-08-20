Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 37,667 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,667 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $171,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Biogen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,777,361,000 after acquiring an additional 83,027 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,818,000 after acquiring an additional 37,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Biogen by 23,953.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $338.62 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $348.66.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

