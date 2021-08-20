Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 289,355 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,944,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,355 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $239,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 179,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $29,561,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 62,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $78.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $66.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.