Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subaru Corp. manufactures and distributes automobile products. The Company’s Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles and related products. Aerospace segment manufactures aircrafts, parts of space-related devices. Subaru Corp., formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., is based in SHIBUYA-KU, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJHY opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79. Subaru has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Subaru had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. On average, analysts expect that Subaru will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Subaru were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Subaru

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

