Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Stryker by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $264.32. 963,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,575. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $185.20 and a 12-month high of $275.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.80. The stock has a market cap of $99.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

