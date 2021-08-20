Stratim Cloud Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCAQ) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQ) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $9.62. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCAQ. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $968,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $968,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $968,000. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

