STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will announce earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. STORE Capital reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,592,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,087,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in STORE Capital by 1.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 313,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Presima Inc. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 32,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STOR opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

