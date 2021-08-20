Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Hub Group Call Options (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,112 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,012% compared to the average volume of 100 call options.

Shares of Hub Group stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.31. 233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $47.18 and a twelve month high of $74.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 147.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $466,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $700,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 89,333.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUBG. KeyCorp increased their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

