Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Colfax (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 15,089 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,148% compared to the typical volume of 1,209 put options.

In other Colfax news, Director Mitchell P. Rales acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $5,737,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $7,422,368.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,334,249.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 391,446 shares of company stock valued at $18,084,218 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Colfax by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 217,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after buying an additional 57,306 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Colfax by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Colfax by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,453,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,481,000 after buying an additional 1,660,866 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Colfax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,367,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Colfax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,381,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Colfax has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.19.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Colfax will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

