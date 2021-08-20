Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Comstock Resources Put Options (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,726 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,218% compared to the typical daily volume of 131 put options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at $68,000. 18.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,561. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $6.95.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

