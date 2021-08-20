Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO)

ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 3,576 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,333% compared to the typical daily volume of 147 call options.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Euro stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO) by 149.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.31% of ProShares UltraShort Euro worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EUO opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86. ProShares UltraShort Euro has a 52 week low of $22.09 and a 52 week high of $24.96.

