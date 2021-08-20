Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,795 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 221% compared to the typical daily volume of 872 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Azul by 845.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azul during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Azul during the first quarter worth about $86,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Azul during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Azul during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Azul alerts:

NYSE:AZUL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.83. 51,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,888. Azul has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.28.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.40). Analysts forecast that Azul will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.