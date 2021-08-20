Stifel Nicolaus Trims Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Target Price to $28.00

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.50.

NYSE:SAVE opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.89. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,445 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,962,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,841,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,668,000 after buying an additional 561,861 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,004,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,456,000 after buying an additional 387,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

