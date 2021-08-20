Stifel Nicolaus Increases Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $385.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $330.00 to $385.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.69% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ULTA. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.38.
NASDAQ ULTA opened at $360.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $344.78. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $374.47.
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.