Stifel Nicolaus Increases Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $385.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $330.00 to $385.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ULTA. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.38.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $360.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $344.78. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $374.47.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

