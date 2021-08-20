Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF comprises 0.8% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFZ. Solitude Financial Services increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hatton Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

PRFZ traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.96. 506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,931. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $111.39 and a 12-month high of $191.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.