Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $60,765,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,510,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,555,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,791,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $19,349,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.84. The company had a trading volume of 161,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,887. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.26. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.29 and a 52 week high of $46.49.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.