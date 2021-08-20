Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Has $9.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 6.3% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $9,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.82. 3,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,961. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.12. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.04 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

