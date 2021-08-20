Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

GOOGL traded up $36.84 on Friday, hitting $2,750.44. 100,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,779. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,767.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,575.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

