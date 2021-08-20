Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,652,000 after purchasing an additional 203,897 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.59. 3,238,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,402,951. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.79. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

