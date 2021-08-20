Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS STMH opened at $0.31 on Friday. Stem has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33.

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on Stem in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Stem Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company. The firm involves in the leasing of properties, funding of capital improvements and administration of properties to growers and sellers in the cannabis industry. Its properties include TJ’s on Willamette, TJ’s Provisions, TJ’s on Powell and 42nd Street, Mulino Farm, Applegate Farms, TJ’s Wallis and TJ’s Las Vegas.

