StatSure Diagnostic Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SSUR) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

StatSure Diagnostic Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SSUR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
SSUR opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07. StatSure Diagnostic Systems has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.00.
About StatSure Diagnostic Systems
Read More: Do stock splits help investors?
Receive News & Ratings for StatSure Diagnostic Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StatSure Diagnostic Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.