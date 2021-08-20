StatSure Diagnostic Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SSUR) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

StatSure Diagnostic Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SSUR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

SSUR opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07. StatSure Diagnostic Systems has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.00.

StatSure Diagnostic Systems, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets rapid in-vitro assays for use in the detection of infectious diseases and other conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers SURE CHECK HIV 1/2 and Clearview Complete HIV 1/ 2 tests, which are single-use diagnostic tests for visual detection of antibodies to HIV 1 and HIV 2.

