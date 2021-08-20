State Street’s (STT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.08.

State Street stock opened at $85.50 on Thursday. State Street has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $92.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.03. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in State Street during the second quarter worth $2,776,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its holdings in State Street by 11.5% during the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 119,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,080,000 after buying an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 180.5% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 166,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,997,000 after buying an additional 107,222 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 2.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 33.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after buying an additional 1,575,482 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

