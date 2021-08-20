State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 199.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 177.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KRC shares. Mizuho started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.27.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $65.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.32. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. Research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

