State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.73.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $48.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.02.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

