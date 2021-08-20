State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $158.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.19 and a 12 month high of $180.97.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMG. Barrington Research raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,735.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.