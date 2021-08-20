State of Michigan Retirement System Makes New Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $86,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OGN. Citigroup boosted their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.57.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Shares of OGN stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.43. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

