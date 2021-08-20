State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 135,137 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 138,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $804,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,167 shares of company stock worth $6,987,802. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $69.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $74.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

