State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

BRX opened at $22.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

BRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $169,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $707,550 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.