Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Gap Up to $20.88

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.88, but opened at $21.50. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $21.78, with a volume of 11,511 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SEB Equities initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 705.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $115,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

