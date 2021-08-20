Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stamps.com is a leading provider of Internet-based postage services. Stamps.com’s service for postage online enables small businesses, enterprises, and consumers to print U.S. Postal Service-approved postage with just a PC, printer and Internet connection, right from their home or office. The Company targets its services to small businesses and home offices, and currently has PC Postage partnerships with Microsoft, EarthLink, HP, NCR, Office Depot, the U.S. Postal Service and others. Stamps.com provides easy, convenient and cost-effective Internet-based services for mailing or shipping letters, packages or parcels. Their PC Postage service is designed to allow individuals, home offices, small businesses or corporations to print US postage using any PC, any ordinary inkjet or laser printer, and an Internet connection. Its PhotoStamps product allows consumers and businesses to turn digital photos, designs or corporate logos into valid US postage. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on STMP. Northland Securities downgraded Stamps.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded Stamps.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Stamps.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of STMP opened at $327.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.15. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 0.43. Stamps.com has a 12-month low of $159.22 and a 12-month high of $329.55.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $991,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Roland Clem sold 6,161 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $2,029,741.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,975.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,404 shares of company stock valued at $53,656,913 in the last 90 days. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STMP. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 121.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

