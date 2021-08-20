Stakinglab Trading Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Stakinglab has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $1,194.37 and $6.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00022239 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002082 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000175 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 79.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000188 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.