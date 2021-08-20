St. James Investment Company LLC Grows Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

St. James Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,287,115 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,891 shares during the period. Barrick Gold comprises approximately 3.2% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $26,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,981 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 31,252 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,372 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOLD traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.13. The stock had a trading volume of 16,810,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,475,023. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.99. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.41.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

