Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of RiceBran Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIBT. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 31,192 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 5.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the last quarter. 43.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.39. RiceBran Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.35.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 21.60%.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.