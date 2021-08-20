Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.97.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CXM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.65 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, bought 157,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neeraj Agrawal bought 1,073,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $17,179,696.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,262,701 shares of company stock valued at $20,203,216 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CXM traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.25. 435,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,718. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.83.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

