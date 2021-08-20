Spore (SPORE) Market Cap Reaches $14.70 Million

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, Spore has traded 145.3% higher against the dollar. Spore has a market cap of $14.70 million and $340,297.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00057116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $406.36 or 0.00862323 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002209 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00047313 BTC.

SPORE is a coin. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject . The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

