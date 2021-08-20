Spendcoin Price Tops $0.0293 (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Spendcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded down 44.5% against the dollar. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $76.08 million and approximately $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00057996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.08 or 0.00831305 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00049269 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin (SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spendcoin Coin Trading

