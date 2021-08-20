Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Update

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:SPE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,924. Special Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $15.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winmill & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 614.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,466 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

