SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 602.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,413,000 after buying an additional 5,825,292 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 510,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819,091 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,821 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,853,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,046.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 246,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,438,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of XBI stock opened at $118.69 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.74.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.