SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Wells Financial Advisors INC

Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.35. The stock had a trading volume of 57,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,447. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $66.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.25.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

