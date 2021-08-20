SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Raised by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.9% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,095,000 after purchasing an additional 160,355 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,038,000 after buying an additional 366,601 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $212,572,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,309,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,069,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,142,000 after buying an additional 103,223 shares in the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,879,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,903,250. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $186.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.02.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

