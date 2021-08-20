SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

Shares of SPTN opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.36. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.80.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 9,650.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

