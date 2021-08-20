Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Coverage Initiated at TD Securities

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Spartan Delta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

DALXF stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.14.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.