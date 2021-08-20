SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Short Interest Update

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of SBRKF stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20.

About SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers in Southern and Western Norway. The company offers its products and services in the areas of savings, loans, advice, insurance, and pensions. It also provides foreign exchange, administrative securities, commercial properties brokerage, leasing, accounting, estate agency, payroll/HR, and securities trading services, as well as active management and securities management services.

