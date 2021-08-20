SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Short Interest Update

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of SBRKF stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20.
About SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA
