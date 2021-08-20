Space Cow Boy Price Hits $34.86 on Top Exchanges (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Space Cow Boy has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $111,207.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded 45.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $34.86 or 0.00071882 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00058869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00015182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $419.70 or 0.00865401 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00109892 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

Space Cow Boy (CRYPTO:SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

