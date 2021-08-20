Soverain (SOVE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.00

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded down 19.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 20th. One Soverain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Soverain has a market capitalization of $9,590.07 and $5.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Soverain has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00073153 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.57 or 0.00326973 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00050167 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009287 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014215 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Soverain

Soverain uses the hashing algorithm. Soverain’s total supply is 8,248,170 coins and its circulating supply is 8,248,099 coins. The official website for Soverain is soverain.org/soveraintg . Soverain’s official Twitter account is @soveraintg

According to CryptoCompare, “The Soverain project focuses on creating an integrated platform where each user will be able to work with all the modern cryptocurrency tools in one place. Each cryptocurrency shareholder will be able not only to store their assets on the Soverain multicurrency online wallet but also to invest coins in POS mining and MASTERNODE. “

Soverain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soverain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soverain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soverain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

