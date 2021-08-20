Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.50 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SONO-TEK CORP. is engaged in the manufacture, development, assembly and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing units consisting of a nozzle based on patented technology, and an electrical power supply unit and related hardware that atomizes low-to-medium viscosity liquids used in industrial spraying. “

Shares of OTCMKTS SOTK opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 million, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of -0.14. Sono-Tek has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $4.92.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. On average, analysts expect that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers’ equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

