SONM (SNM) Reaches Market Cap of $58.77 Million

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 20th. One SONM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SONM has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. SONM has a market cap of $58.77 million and $142,489.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00057881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.26 or 0.00845980 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00048918 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002142 BTC.

SONM Profile

SONM (CRYPTO:SNM) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SONM is sonm.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

Buying and Selling SONM

